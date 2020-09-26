Outfront Media Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 8,361 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,112% compared to the average daily volume of 378 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 18.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 154.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

NYSE OUT opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Outfront Media has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.