Zacks: Brokerages Expect Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) will announce sales of $38.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.30 million to $39.50 million. Safehold reported sales of $22.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $156.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.70 million to $159.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $187.12 million, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $194.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

NYSE SAFE opened at $57.13 on Friday. Safehold has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 4,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.28 per share, with a total value of $249,983.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,632,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,711,599.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 167,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $8,626,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 92,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,041,466 and sold 292,030 shares valued at $15,105,785. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 1,040.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 323.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 47.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

