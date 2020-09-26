Brokerages Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to post $3.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $14.80 million. Crispr Therapeutics posted sales of $211.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $29.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $38.67 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $84.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.80 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.78. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $105.12.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $5,550,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $263,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,056.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,000 shares of company stock worth $15,962,543 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 55.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

