Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will post sales of $28.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.45 million and the highest is $28.70 million. Iteris reported sales of $27.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $115.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.13 million to $115.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $127.50 million, with estimates ranging from $126.77 million to $128.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million.

ITI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $166.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

