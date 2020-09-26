$942.62 Million in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) will post $942.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $904.10 million to $970.00 million. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

AXTA stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.58. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.26.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $12,106,122.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

