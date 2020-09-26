Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to post sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $840,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $2.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.80 million, with estimates ranging from $990,000.00 to $2.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRSN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $76,083.67. Also, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $775,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,425 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 821,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Outfront Media Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Outfront Media Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Safehold Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.85 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Safehold Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.85 Million
Brokerages Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Million
Brokerages Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iteris Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iteris Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million
$942.62 Million in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd This Quarter
$942.62 Million in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report