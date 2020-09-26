Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to post sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $840,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $2.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.80 million, with estimates ranging from $990,000.00 to $2.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRSN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $76,083.67. Also, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $775,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,425 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 821,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

