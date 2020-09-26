Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

AMBBY opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers anesthesia products, including face masks, resuscitators, and breathing bags; airway management products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double lumen tubes with integrated camera, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal masks, and resuscitators; and flexible endoscopes comprising bronchoscopes and rhinolaryngoscopes.

