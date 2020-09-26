Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

AMBBY opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

Ambu A/S provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers anesthesia products, including face masks, resuscitators, and breathing bags; airway management products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double lumen tubes with integrated camera, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal masks, and resuscitators; and flexible endoscopes comprising bronchoscopes and rhinolaryngoscopes.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.