Short Interest in ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Declines By 91.3%

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $15.31 on Friday. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.