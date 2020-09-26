Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the August 31st total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ALIZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Commerzbank cut shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nord/LB cut shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Allianz has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.