Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 93.8% in September

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58.
About Atlas Copco
