Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 1,387.8% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS ALBKY opened at $0.18 on Friday. Alpha Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

About Alpha Bank

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

