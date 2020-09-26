Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 1,387.8% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS ALBKY opened at $0.18 on Friday. Alpha Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.
About Alpha Bank
