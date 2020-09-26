Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 1,387.8% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS ALBKY opened at $0.18 on Friday. Alpha Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

About Alpha Bank

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Outfront Media Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Outfront Media Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Safehold Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.85 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Safehold Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.85 Million
Brokerages Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Million
Brokerages Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iteris Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iteris Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million
$942.62 Million in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd This Quarter
$942.62 Million in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report