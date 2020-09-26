ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AHCHY stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

