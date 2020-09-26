Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in September

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPIF opened at $1.37 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

