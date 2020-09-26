AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Update

Sep 26th, 2020

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGLXY stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

