Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the August 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AABB opened at $0.00 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a digital education media and technology services company. It offers classroom based education services; and content services on Internet broadband network in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Gemini Marketing, Inc Asia Broadband, Inc was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

