Aftermaster Inc (OTCMKTS:AFTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aftermaster Inc (OTCMKTS:AFTM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the August 31st total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,431,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AFTM opened at $0.00 on Friday. Aftermaster has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
Aftermaster Company Profile
Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermaster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermaster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.