Aftermaster Inc (OTCMKTS:AFTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aftermaster Inc (OTCMKTS:AFTM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the August 31st total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,431,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AFTM opened at $0.00 on Friday. Aftermaster has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get Aftermaster alerts:

Aftermaster Company Profile

AfterMaster, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermaster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermaster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.