Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in September

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the August 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ABNAF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Aben Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,000 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

