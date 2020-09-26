Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in September

Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the August 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ABNAF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Aben Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
About Aben Resources
