Gensource Potash Corporation (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Gensource Potash Corporation (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADVZF shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Gensource Potash in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gensource Potash from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Gensource Potash stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Gensource Potash has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019.

