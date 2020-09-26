California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Caledonia Mining as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Caledonia Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $17.05 on Friday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.91 million during the quarter.

Caledonia Mining Profile

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

