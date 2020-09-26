California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Conn’s worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Conn’s by 42.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Conn’s by 274.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 26.5% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Conn’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Conn’s by 19.8% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CONN opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Conn’s Inc has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

