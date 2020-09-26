California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,749 Shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Cato worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Cato in the first quarter valued at $117,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Cato during the first quarter worth about $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cato by 26.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cato by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cato by 51.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Cato Corp has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $190.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Cato Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.