California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $394,000 in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,830,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 125,966 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 768.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 82,587 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,821 shares of company stock worth $54,587. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $201.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

