California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $394,000 Investment in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Guaranty Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

GNTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

