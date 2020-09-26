California Public Employees Retirement System Has $396,000 Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Immersion worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMMR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immersion alerts:

IMMR opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.11 million, a P/E ratio of -34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.63. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,254.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 750,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $7,591,356.36. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,342,041 shares of company stock worth $13,616,430. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.