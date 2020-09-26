California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Farmland Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 87.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 27.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $139,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.85 million, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.63. Farmland Partners Inc has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $7.50.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,455,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,140,108.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

