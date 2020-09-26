California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 29,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Misonix by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Misonix by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 395,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 263,265 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Misonix by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 238,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 59,737 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Misonix in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,394,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Misonix by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Misonix stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Misonix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $202.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 27.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Misonix from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Misonix in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

