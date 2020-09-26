California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Gritstone Oncology worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRTS. FMR LLC grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 176,999 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $104.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 85.46% and a negative net margin of 2,966.45%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

