California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,231 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of COMSCORE worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCOR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 3.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 587,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of SCOR opened at $1.98 on Friday. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.79 million. COMSCORE’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.61) EPS.

COMSCORE Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

