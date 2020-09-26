California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 425,879 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,224,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.07% of Globalstar worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 108,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 449,633 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,231,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 170,694 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 129,176 shares during the period.

GSAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globalstar from $0.56 to $0.55 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

GSAT stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

