California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 31,300 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Accuray were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Accuray by 950.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARAY shares. Cowen reissued an “average” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.76 million, a P/E ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.