California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Obseva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Obseva by 77.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 610,520 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Obseva by 345.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 84,980 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obseva during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Obseva by 23.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Obseva during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

OBSV opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Obseva SA has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $118.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Obseva SA will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OBSV. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obseva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Obseva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

