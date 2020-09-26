California Public Employees Retirement System Has $403,000 Position in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 625.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Moneygram International worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Moneygram International by 26.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

MGI opened at $2.76 on Friday. Moneygram International Inc has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moneygram International Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MGI. ValuEngine downgraded Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

