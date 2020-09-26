California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.09% of BOSTON OMAHA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 691,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 44,259 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66,710 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 335,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BOSTON OMAHA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

BOMN stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. BOSTON OMAHA Corp has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.63 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

