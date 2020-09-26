California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 153,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Waitr during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Waitr by 14.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTRH opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -4.30.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Waitr in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

