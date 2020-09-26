California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 19,500 Shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Carter Bank and Trust worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,349,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 207,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 39,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 30,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter Bank and Trust alerts:

Shares of CARE opened at $6.42 on Friday. Carter Bank and Trust has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter Bank and Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bank and Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bank and Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.