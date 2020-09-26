California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 293,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Gannett as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Gannett in the first quarter worth $6,133,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth $1,383,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth $422,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth $210,000. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $122,276.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,818.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCI opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. Gannett Co Inc has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.02 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. Research analysts expect that Gannett Co Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

