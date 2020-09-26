California Public Employees Retirement System Has $406,000 Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Universal Technical Institute worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 57.1% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,509 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 57.6% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 474,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 173,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 106.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 430,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 221,715 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTI opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $32,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,727.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,630.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,294 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

