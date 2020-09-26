California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 10,628 Shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cadiz by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 72,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadiz alerts:

NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $9.56 on Friday. Cadiz Inc has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $12.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadiz Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.