California Public Employees Retirement System Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RGC Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 29.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $23.16 on Friday. RGC Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGCO. TheStreet cut RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.