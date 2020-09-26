California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Business First Bancshares worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,325 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

BFST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

BFST opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Business First Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $35.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

