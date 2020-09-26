LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of LifeVantage worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LifeVantage by 93.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in LifeVantage by 30.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

LFVN opened at $12.42 on Friday. LifeVantage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.67.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $59.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LifeVantage news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $59,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $170,323 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

