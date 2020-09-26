California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $412,000 in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Territorial Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Territorial Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

TBNK stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.58. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

