Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) by 119.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Luther Burbank worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

LBC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other Luther Burbank news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino bought 2,500 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,543.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $84,873.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at $337,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. Luther Burbank Corp has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

