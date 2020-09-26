California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AXT were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 34.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 29.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Get AXT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

AXTI opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. AXT Inc has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.12 million, a PE ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 2.03.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, research analysts expect that AXT Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.