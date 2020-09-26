California Public Employees Retirement System Has $411,000 Position in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Gogo worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gogo by 64.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 1,423,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 273.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 453,184 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gogo by 3.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

GOGO opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.58. Gogo Inc has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.34 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $174,891.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,848 shares in the company, valued at $426,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver acquired 2,606,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $26,428,480.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. BidaskClub raised Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

