California Public Employees Retirement System Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 48,698 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Noodles & Co were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 289,975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,843 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 274,057 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $308.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NDLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.