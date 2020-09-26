Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Apyx Medical worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 52.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 58.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 978.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 107,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $4.75 on Friday. Apyx Medical Corp has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $162.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Apyx Medical Corp will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.