California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 16,100 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,283,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,043,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 153,264 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter worth about $1,603,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 11.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 22.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. 42.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $6.37 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $229.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

