California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Partners LLP grew its position in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 78.6% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,780,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 783,379 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 330.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,116,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 857,040 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 70.4% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 968,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A during the first quarter valued at $2,823,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A during the second quarter valued at $2,613,000.

NYSE:LHC opened at $9.76 on Friday. LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

In related news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 2,000,000 shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $18,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,624,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,643,279.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

