California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 27,600 Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Revolve Group by 710.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 848,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 204.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 127,406 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 108,610 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $16.85 on Friday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.
In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $72,904,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $250,105.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,105.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,510,170 shares of company stock valued at $251,421,926 over the last three months. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on RVLV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
