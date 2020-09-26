California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 27,600 Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Revolve Group by 710.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 848,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 204.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 127,406 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 108,610 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $16.85 on Friday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $142.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $72,904,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $250,105.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,105.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,510,170 shares of company stock valued at $251,421,926 over the last three months. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVLV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

